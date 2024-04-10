Why Is Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Not Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Reason Is NOT Fees But...

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants name: There are only two reality shows in India that make headlines months before launch- Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khildi. Several celebrities end up participating in both the shows as they air on Colors channel. There's been a buzz that BB 17 celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra

Advertisement

MUNAWAR FARUQUI FEES FOR KHATRON KE KHILADI 14

Gossip mills suggested that Munawar has been offered a hefty amount for KKK 14. It is said that the production house presented a lucrative offer to the comedian but he couldn't sign the dotted lines for the project.

Advertisement