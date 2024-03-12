Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta Get Married This Year? Actress Reacts: Lagta Hai Kuch…

PriyAnkit Wedding: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta became household names after portraying the lead roles of Tejo and Fateh respectively in Colors TV's Udaariyaan and are counted among the Indian TV's most-loved onscreen pairs. It is known that the duo also shares a close friendship in real life and fans ship them as PriyAnkit.

Advertisement

WILL PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY & ANKIT GUPTA TIE THE KNOT?

Amidst this, regular rumors suggest that the Bigg Boss 16 stars are romantically involved with each other. While they've always maintained that they're just great friends, a segment of their fan base remains convinced that they are keeping their relationship a secret. However, earlier today, the news of their wedding left everyone surprised.

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, rumors began circulating that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are gearing up to exchange vows later this year, sometime around November or December of this year. Yes, you read that right!

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY DISMISSES WEDDING REPORTS

While some fans greeted the news with enthusiasm, others awaited an official confirmation from the duo. However, Priyanka has finally addressed the speculations in a cryptic post and dismissed these rumors on her social media platform.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote, "It's March!!! But Lagta hai kuch media portals ka April's Fool jaldi aagaya."

While Priyanka has set the record straight, her reaction might leave some PriyAnkit fans disappointed and we can totally understand their unhappiness.

Advertisement

Priyanka and Ankit have consistently avoided confirming their relationship, always asserting that they are simply good friends. Yet, their social media posts paints a contrasting picture. Frequently, the actors share mushy videos and pictures on Instagram, evidently hinting something more than friendship.

Their bond became a subject of interest not only for the audience but also for their fellow contestants and host Salman Khan during Bigg Boss 16. The undeniable chemistry between Ankit and Priyanka sparked discussions within the house, although both continued to maintain that their relationship was nothing beyond that of close friends.

Advertisement