Are Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon Reuniting For NEW Project After Barsatein? Actress BREAKS SILENCE

Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon New Project: Renowned for her successful productions such as Kkusum and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on Sony TV, Ekta Kapoor, the queen of soap operas, collaborated with the channel last year for Barsaatein - Mausam Pyar Ka. Starring Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon as the protagonists Aradhana and Reyansh, the premiere of Barsatein on Sony was highly anticipated, generating significant buzz and expectations among viewers.

FANS MISS SEEING KUSHAL TANDON-SHIVANGI JOSHI ONSCREEN

However, Barsatein underperformed on the ratings front and ended last month after a stint of seven months. However, the fresh pairing of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon resonated well with the audience, and the love story of Aradhana and Reyansh captured many hearts.

The narrative revolved around a young journalist who falls for her boss, a charming and influential man. However, his stubbornness and indifferent demeanor lead to heartbreak and numerous challenges for her. Affectionately dubbed as #KuShiv and #AraNsh, the duo garnered widespread adoration for their captivating chemistry.

The ending of the show left many fans disheartened, expressing disappointment towards the makers for its premature ending. The ensemble cast of Barsatein also included Simba Nagpal, Tannaz Irani, Poorva Gokhale, Sheetal Maulik, among others.

WILL SHIVANGI JOSHI-KUSHAL TANDON REUNITE SOON?

The absence of KuShiv on-screen has left fans longing for their return, yearning to witness their chemistry once again. According to a Bollywood Life report, Shivangi recently spoke to the paparazzi about their possible reunion and expressed gratitude towards the fans for their unwavering love and support. While hinting at a possible music video and ongoing discussions for future projects, she refrained from divulging specific details.

