Women’s Day: Zee TV’s Avinesh Rekhi Shares The Significant Role Women Play In His Life

International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8th every year, is a significant occasion to cherish women's achievements and advocate for gender equality. It emphasizes the need to dismantle systemic barriers that hinder women's progress. This day champions the cause of diversity and empowerment, resonating with the values of honoring and appreciating women's invaluable contributions. In light of this special day, Zee TV's beloved star Avinesh Rekhi from Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, shares the importance of women's roles in his life and how he plans to celebrate this day.

Avinesh Rekhi who essays the role of Ranjha in Zee TV's Ikk Kudi Punjab Di said, "I don't think we need a specific day to celebrate women. I believe that every day is women's day, and the amount of love and respect they deserve is unparalleled. Even though I believe that they do not need just one day to celebrate, every women's day, I make sure to buy small presents for my mother, daughter, and wife. They are the three pillars of my life, who not only just support me in everything I do but are there for me, with unconditional love even when things go haywire. I am someone who always likes to discuss and take suggestions from my wife and my mom when I plan to start something new because their opinion matters to me a lot. When I am not sure or hesitant about something, they give me that push that's needed to gain confidence and take the chance. I am blessed to have the ladies I have in my life, I wonder what I would do without them. I wish all the ladies a pleased Women's Day, be the best that you all are!"

