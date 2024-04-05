Yeh Hai Chahatein To Go OFF Air After IPL 2024? Here's What We Know About Pravish Mishra's Show Last Episode

Yeh Hai Chahatein off air date: At a time when daily soaps go off air within a few months, it's not a cakewalk to run a show for over four years. When the spin-off of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel starter Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was launched, little did anyone know that it would become a massive hit.

Advertisement

Starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra, the show emerged as a fan favourite, grabbing several eyeballs at the late night slot. While many daily soaps failed to strike a chord with the audience at the 10:30pm slot, Yeh Hai Chahatein continued to rise with every passing week. Barring Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 17, none of the shows fetched a decent rating across channels at the said slot.

Advertisement