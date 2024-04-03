Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Did Shehzada Dhami Take Dig At Rajan Shahi In Cryptic Post? Fans Ask

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's ouster from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai became the talk of the town. Last month, the duo was fired from the serial as the makers accused them of being unprofessional.

WHY SHEHZADA DHAMI GOT REPLACED IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

DID SHEHZADA DHAMI TAKE DIG AT RAJAN SHAHI?

Shehzada Dhami, who was replaced overnight, has refrained from reacting to the controversy over his exit. Earlier, he interacted with a portal and refused to speak about the ouster, stating that it's not the right time.