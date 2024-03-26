Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Is Shehzada Dhami Playing LEAD In Colors TV's New Show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's exit from Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the talk of the town. Last week, Rajan Shahi terminated their contracts and ousted them from the show.

SHEHZADA DHAMI NEW SHOW: DID YRKKH ACTOR SIGN COLORS TV SHOW?

Did Shehzada Dhami bag a new show one week after getting fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? This is the question on everyone's mind ever since rumours about him signing a new show with Colors channel surfaced on the internet.

A report in Gossip TV claimed that the Choti Sarrdaarni actor has bagged a new project that will air on Colors TV. The rumour spread like wildfire on the internet, grabbing several eyeballs. While the actor remained tight-lipped about the same, speculations about his new show became rife on social media.