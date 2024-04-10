Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Karan Mehra On Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Dhami's Replacement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: There are only a few shows that have survived from facing the axe. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kumkum Bhagya are one of the longest running shows on Indian television.

It's not a cakewalk to run a show for a decade. There are hiccups in the process. There are have multiple exits in YRKKH, TMKOC and KKB over the years. Despite the changes, the viewers have continued to shower the shows with love and adulation.

