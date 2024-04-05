Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Did YRKKH New Entry Sign 'No-Affair' Contract After Shehzada's EXIT?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's replacement from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set several tongues wagging. While actors are replaced in Indian TV shows, the ouster of two artists from YRKKH became the talk of the town.

SHEHZADA DHAMI REPLACED IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA- WHAT HAPPENED?

In a major development, Rajan Shahi announced the termination of Shehzada and Pratiksha's contract. He released a long statement, accusing the duo of unprofessionalism. He levelled allegations against Shehzada, stating that the Choti Sarrdaarni actor misbehaved with the crew and even threw tantrums on the set.

