Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: New Roohi Garvita Sadhwani On Replacing Pratiksha Honmukhe

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Rajan Shahi's show has remained in the headlines ever since the production house fired Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. In a shocking development, the makers released a statement, confirming that they have terminated the contract of the two actors, who joined the Star Plus after the generation leap along with Samridhii Shukla.

Advertisement