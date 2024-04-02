Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Samridhi Shukla-Shehzada Dhami Faced Issues Due To Pratiksha Honmukhe?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai controversy: It doesn't take a minute for things to change in the Indian Television industry. Last month, Rajan Shahi announced the departure of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai serial. In a major development, the duo was fired from the show due to alleged unprofessionalism.

WHY WAS SHEHZADA DHAMI REPLACED FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

The production house issued a statement, revealing the reason behind firing Shehzada and Pratiksha from the hit Star Plus show. They accused the Choti Sarrdaani actor of throwing tantrums and misbehaving with crew on the set.

They alleged that Shehzada's 'disregard for ethics was visible from the first day of shoot'. The accusations set several tongues wagging as the makers claimed that Shehzada was unprofessional.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

