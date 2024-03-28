Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe Had Issues With Their Characters?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe's ugly exit from Star Plus' hit show has become the talk of the town. When the two celebs joined the daily soap last year, little did they know that they would get ousted in five months. Last week, Rajan Shahi announced the shocking departure of the two actors from the serial, leaving everyone surprised.

WHY SHEHZADA DHAMI WAS FIRED FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

The production house released a statement, stating that Shehzada Dhami was replaced overnight due to unprofessional behaviour. The makers accused him of misbehaving with the crew and throwing tantrums. In their statement, they alleged that his disregard for ethics was visible from the first day of shoot.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

Rohit Purohit has replaced Shehzada as the new Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai serial. There are rumors that Shehzada Dhami has bagged a new show within a week of getting fired from YRKKH.

PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE REACTS TO GETTING REPLACED

After Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha opened up about bidding adieu to the show and getting replaced. For the unversed, the makers have roped in Garvita Sadhwani to play the new Roohi in YRKKH.

"Ruhi wasn't just a character for me it was an emotion!!I Still remember the first day of my shoot which wasn't easy at all.. everything was very new for me..never ever I had faced the camera in my life before but that day I understood the power of facing the camera and the power of an artist..though I was a like a headless chicken but still tried to give my 110%.. digged into myself and tried to find out that what should I do more to portray and perform Ruhi effortlessly and gracefully.. read each and every screenplay just to understand everything clearly (sic)," Pratiksha wrote on Instagram but later deleted the post.

SHEHZADA DHAMI-PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE WERE UNHAPPY WITH THEIR CHARACTERS?

According to a report in TellyExpress, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were unhappy with their respective characters in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They reportedly alleged that they were told a different story arc during the narration for the show.

The report stated that Pratiksha was more dissatisfied with her character. "Pratiksha was not an important character to merit discussion. However, she flipped for Shehzada, which made her feel important," a source told TellyExpress.