Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: What Was Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha's REACTION When They Got FIRED

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe's exit from YRKKH has set several tongues wagging. Last month, Rajan Shahi fired the duo from the sets of the serial, leaving everyone shocked. He released a statement to confirm their departure from the hit show.

The major development grabbed several eyeballs as it involved a big replacement. After Paras Kalnawat (Anupamaa), Gia Manek (Saath Nibhana Saathiya) and Karan Singh Grover (Qubool), this was another hige replacement in the Indian television industry.

WHY WAS SHEHZADA DHAMI WAS REPLACED FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

Wondering why Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were fired from YRKKH? Rajan Shahi accused Shehzada and Pratiksha of being 'unprofessional', stating that Dhami created trouble, threw tantrums on the set, and misbehaved with the crew.

The Anupamaa producer claimed that Shehzada's 'disregard for work ethics was evident from the first day of YRKKH shoot'. He said that Pratiksha failed to meet the requirements of her character and hence, her contract was terminated.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI: SHEHZADA DHAMI'S REACTION WHEN ASKED TO LEAVE THE SET

Shruti Ulfat, who played Shehzada Dhami's on-screen mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revealed his reaction when Rajan Shahi asked him to leave the set. The Sasural Genda Phool actress, while interacting with a portal, said that the sudden decision was unexpected. She added that Shehzada was unaware about the major change as he was not shooting for Yeh Rishta that day. He was called on the sets for a meeting.

"I just know that the two left silently. I feel sorry for both of them, more for Pratiksha as it was her first step in her career," Shruti Ulfat told Tellychakkar. She further stated that she felt sorry for Pratiksha as it was her first TV show.

The actress added that things didn't happen overnight as no producer would take such a major risk and replace the lead and put his show at stake.