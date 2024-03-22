Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Shehzada Dhami REACTS On Getting Fired, Replaced From YRKKH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Things can change overnight in the Indian television industry. The latest example being the termination of actors' contracts on the sets of Yeh Rishta. Earlier this week, Rajan Shahi took a major decision, firing Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the hit Star Plus show.

SHEHZADA DHAMI REPLACED IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI. REASON IS

The makers released a statement emphasizing their decision to fire the two actors. While Shehzada played the role of Armaan, Pratiksha was seen as Roohi in the show. The two artists were reportedly asked to leave the sets after they were fired from the show.

Rajan Shahi accused Shehzada Dhami of being unprofessional and throwing tantrums on the sets. In the statement, the ace producer claimed that the Choti Sarrdaarni actor misbehaved with the crew and had no regard for the work ethics. The statement said that Shehzada's disregard for the work ethics was evident since the first day of shoot.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

Pratiksha Honmukhe was replaced as the production house was unhappy with her acting skills. It is said that she couldn't meet the requirements of her character and hence, she was ousted from Yeh Rishta.

SHEHZADA DHAMI'S FIRST REACTION ON GETTING FIRED FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

Breaking his silence over the controversy, the actor shared his first reaction. Shehzada, while interacting with a portal, opened up about getting fired from the serial.

He said that he is not willing to talk about the controversy. "Mujhe kuch nahi kehna hai isspar. I am not ready to talk about it yet," Shehzada Dhami told Pinkvilla. Although he remained tight-lipped about the development, sources close to Shehzada informed Filmibeat that he is upset over the ouster from YRKKG. However, he is not letting negativity affect him.

