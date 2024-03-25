Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Reveals REAL Reason Behind Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Dhami's EXIT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai controversy: Things can change at the drop of a hat in the Indian television industry. Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a prime example. In a major development, the makers fired the two actors from the serial.

WHY WAS SHEHZADA DHAMI REPLACED IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

Rajan Shahi's decision to terminate Shehzada and Pratiksha's contracts left several tongues wagging. The production house released a statement to confirm the news about their departure. They said that the recent events forced them to take a strict action against the two actors.

The production house accused Shehzada Dhami of being unprofessional and creating issues on the sets. In their statement, they alleged that the Choti Sarrdaarni actor threw tantrums and misbehaved with people on the show.

Talking about Pratiksha Honmukhe, the makers said that she was not able to meet the requirements of her character. They said that the actress couldn't live up to the expectations of her character.

