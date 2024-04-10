Will Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Karishma Sawant Participate In Bigg Boss OTT 3? Actress BREAKS SILENCE


Karishma Sawant TV Comeback: After the grand conclusion of Bigg Boss 17 earlier this year, fans of the reality show flooded social media platforms with inquiries about Bigg Boss OTT 3. The online version of India's biggest non-fiction show has amassed considerable popularity among audiences, igniting anticipation for the forthcoming season.

Reacting to it, Karishma Sawant told National Reporter, "Mujhe nahi pata seriously, mai yahin pe aake sun rahi hun ye sab."

On being asked about the rumours about her participation in Bigg Boss, she added, "I don't know. Jo bhi hoga, hum milenge, jaise bhi connect karenge. Jab tak show se connect nahi karte, phone se connect karenge. But, jaldi hi, hopefully."

Published On April 10, 2024

