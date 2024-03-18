SHOCKING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers THROW OUT Hero Shehzada Dhami & Pratiksha Honmukhe? DEETS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Enjoying an impressive 15-year run on television, the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, continues to enthrall its dedicated fan base. With a significant storyline change last year marked by the fourth generation leap, the makers introduced Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new leads of YRKKH, portraying Abhira and Armaan.

YRKKH PRODUCER RAJAN SHAHI THROWS OUT SHEHZADA DHAMI, PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE

Initially met with criticism from fans of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, the new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gradually gained acceptance among loyal viewers. Maintaining its position among the top five highest-rated daily soap operas across channels, the family drama consistently introduces fresh twists and turns to keep audiences engaged.

Shehzada Dhami entered YRKKH as the new hero and his chemistry with Samridhii has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. However, the latest update from the show's set has left the actor's fans in shock.

We're saying so because reports suggest that producer Rajan Shahi has thrown out Shehzada Dhami along with Pratiksha Honmukhe from the top-rated Star Plus show. Yes, you read that right!

SHEHZADA DHAMI, PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE YRKKH EXIT REASON REVEALED

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "It was getting increasingly difficult to work with Shehzada and there were constant complaints from crew members about his behaviour. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere."

Talking about Pratiksha's exit, the report stated, "Pratiksha, a newcomer , groomed by the production house, didn't meet the expectations for the character's requirement. In light of these events, the maker has terminated Shehzada and Pratiksha from the show. We have always maintained that nobody is bigger than the show. Replacements for both the characters will be announced shortly."