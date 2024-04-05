Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Colors Heroine On Shehzada-Pratiksha's Affair & Termination: Moral Values Nahi…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been captivating audiences since its debut in 2009. Throughout its successful 15-year run, the show has witnessed numerous controversial departures, but none garnered as much attention as the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

DEEPIKA SINGH SHARES VIEWS ON YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI CONTROVERSY

For those unfamiliar, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Samridhii Shukla when the fourth generation was introduced by the makers last year. Despite initial challenges, the new cast gradually found their footing. However, their journey took an unexpected turn as they were terminated from the show due to unprofessional behavior.

