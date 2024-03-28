Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | THIS Actor Dismisses Rumours Of His Entry As Abhir In YRKKH: It Amazes Me…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Production, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining viewers for the past 15 years. Currently, the hit show revolves around the fourth generation with Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit essaying the main protagonists Abhira and Armaan respectively.

CURRENT TRACK OF YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

According to the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadisa (Anita Raj) is upset with Abhira due to the court case. Interestingly, most of the Poddar family members are supporting Abhira including Armaan. Also, Ruhi is not liking the closeness between AbhiMaan and is trying to impress Armaan like always.

To make the long-running family drama more interesting and entertaining for the loyal fanbsae, the makers often introduces new twists and turns. Amid the rumours of Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) re-entry, the recent reports suggest the entry of Abhira and Ruhi's brother Abhir.

Earlier, speculations suggested that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Raj Anadkat will play the grown-up Abhir, the latest update claimed that Mrunal Thakur has been finalised to essay the role and will enter soon.

WILL MRUNAL THAKUR PLAY ABHIR IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

Well, Mrunal Jain has finally reacted to the reports and cleared that he's not doing entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhir. Yes, you read that right! Revealing the same, he told ETimes, "I am not doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I am working on something else. It amazes me as people write without even asking or cross-checking."

For the uninitiated, Mrunal Thakur played the pivotal role of Dr. Kunal Khera in YRKKH back in 2002. In the same year, he amicably parted ways with the show and makers after his track ended. Before that, he was also seen in several popular shows including Bandini, Hitler Didi, and Uttaran among others.