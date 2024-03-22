Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: New Armaan Rohit Purohit Starts Shoot With Samridhii Shukla; Shares FIRST PICS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Since the departure of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year due to a generation leap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the popular show on Star Plus produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, has been grabbing headlines. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami were then introduced as the new leads, Abhira and Armaan, respectively.

Despite facing initial challenges, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami gradually won over the loyal audience of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, a recent unexpected twist in the show has left everyone surprised. Producer Rajan Shahi has decided to remove Shehzada Dhami, who played the lead role in YRKKH, from the family drama.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI: ROHIT PUROHIT REPLACES SHEHZADA DHAMI AS ARMAAN

Not only has Shehzada been axed, but his close friend and co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe, known as Ruhi, has also been let go from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rohit Purohit, best known for his roles in Udaariyaan and Porus, has stepped into the role of Armaan, while Garvita Sadhwani, last seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has been cast as the new Ruhi.

Soon after the announcement of Shehzada Dhami's exit, the makers unveiled Rohit's first look as Armaan. Since then, fans were awaiting to see him with the show's heroine Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira. Well, their wait has finally come to an end as the new Armaan of YRKKH has finally shared photos with her.

ROHIT PUROHIT SHOOTS WITH SAMRIDHII SHUKLA; SHARES FIRST PICS WITH HER

Sharing excited about the new beginning, Rohit Purohit took to social media and posted a set of photos with Samridhii in which they're seen twinning in yellow outfits as they shoot for the upcoming Holi sequence. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Holi ke Rangon ke sath ek nahi shuruvaat (yellow heart emoji) #yehrishtakyakehlatahai"

Sharing another set of romantic photos with the actress, he stated, "Abhira aur Armaan, shuru hogi ab pyaar ki kahani #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #abhira"

Take a look at the Instagram photos below: