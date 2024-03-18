Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Ruhi Name: THIS Actress REPLACES Pratiksha Honmukhe In YRKKH? DEETS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Ruhi: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, has been in the spotlight since the departure of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year, following the introduction of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new protagonists Abhira and Armaan, respectively, due to the generation leap.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI: WHO WILL REPLACE PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE AS RUHI?

Although initially facing challenges, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami eventually gained acceptance from the devoted viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, a recent unexpected development concerning the show has taken everyone by surprise. Reports suggest that Shehzada Dhami, who portrays a key role in YRKKH, has been ousted from the show by producer Rajan Shahi.

Not just Shehzada, even his close friend and co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi has been thrown out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Udaariyaan star Rohit Purohit is likely to play Armaan from now on, the show's fans are wondering who will replace Pratiksha as the new Ruhi. It looks like the team has found her replacement as well.

GARVITA SADHWANI REPLACES PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE AS RUHI IN YRKKH?

As per the popular social media handle, Gossips TV, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers has roped in Garvita Sadhwani to play Ruhi after Pratiksha's exit. The post stated, "Garvita Sadhwani REPLACES Pratiksha Honmukhe in Star Plus #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai!!"

Take a look at the viral post here:

However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

WHO IS GARVITA SADHWANI, YRKKH'S NEW RUHI?

For those who are unaware, Garvita Sadhwani is a model-actress who played the pivotal role of Niya in Shweta Tiwari's ZEE TV show Main Hoon Aparajita (2002). She was recently seen as Mrunal in Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.

