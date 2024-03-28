Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy | Pratiksha’s Friend Hints At Shehzada Influencing Her: She’s Upset…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Since the departure of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the renowned Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, has been making waves. This coincided with the introduction of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new leads Abhira and Armaan, respectively, following the generation leap.

PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE REPLACED BY GARVITA SADHWANI IN YRKKH

Despite facing initial challenges, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami gradually got acceptance from the loyal audience of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, a recent unexpected turn in the show has left everyone astonished. Shehzada Dhami, who portrayed the lead role in YRKKH, has been ousted from the family drama by producer Rajan Shahi.

Not only Shehzada but also his close friend and co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe, known as Ruhi, has been removed from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Udaariyaan star Rohit Purohit has stepped into the role of Armaan, Garvita Sadhwani, known for her role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has been cast as the new Ruhi.

While the production house revealed that unprofessionalism was the reason behind their termination, Pratiksha Honmukhe's close friend Kunal Mundhe opened up about the whole controversial in an interview.

DID SHEHZADA DHAMI INFLUENCED PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE? HER FRIEND REACTS

Talking to ETimes, Pratiksha's friend stated, "The way Pratiksha's image has been portrayed isn't right, she has been professional, this was her first show and she is a hard-working girl. Despite the 2 hours long travel to the sets on daily basis, she would be there punctually and give her 100% to work."

Hinting at Shehzada Dhami influencing her, he added, "I wouldn't want to comment on her personal matter but she has been extremely upset due to the sudden removal from the show. I agree she was influenced but she has always been professional."