Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Check What Pratiksha Honmukhe Did To Avoid TROLLING After EXIT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the popular show on Star Plus produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, has been making headlines since the departure of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year. This came alongside the introduction of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new leads Abhira and Armaan, respectively, following a generation leap.

ALL ABOUT PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE'S YRKKH EXIT AND HER REPLACEMENT

Despite initial hurdles, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami gradually won over the loyal audience of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, a recent unexpected twist in the show has left everyone surprised. Shehzada Dhami, who played the lead role in YRKKH, has been removed from the family drama by producer Rajan Shahi.

Not only Shehzada but also his close friend and co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe, known as Ruhi, has been axed from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Udaariyaan star Rohit Purohit has stepped into the role of Armaan, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si fame Garvita Sadhwani has been roped in to play the new Ruhi.

Amid all this, Shehzada and Pratiksha haven't yet shared their side of the story and have been getting trolled on social media by the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE DISABLES INSTA COMMENT SECTION TO AVOID TROLLING

After the exit announcement, devoted followers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took to social media to lambast the actress, accusing her of having a diva-like attitude that resulted in her departure from the show. They further asserted that had she prioritized her work over rumored romantic involvement with co-star Shehzada Dhami, she might have retained her role.

In response to the online trolling and negaticity, the actress has disabled comments on the majority of her recent Instagram posts.

Take a look at some screenshots below: