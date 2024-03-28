Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy | Pratiksha Honmukhe DELETES Note About Her Exit: People Can Be Cruel…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Pratiksha Honmukhe, known for her portrayal of Ruhi Birla Poddar in the ongoing TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has penned a heartfelt note bidding farewell to her character among the ongoing controversy. The actress, along with actor and rumoured beau Shehzada Dhami, who played Armaan, was thrown out by the show's producer, Rajan Shahi, due to unprofessionalism.

Earlier today (March 28), Pratiksha Honmukhe took to social media and express her heartfelt gratitude for her journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The air hostress-turned-actress posted a video montage on Instagram featuring her scenes from long-running Star Plus show. In the caption, she expressed her emotional connection to the character of Ruhi and how her time in front of the camera has influenced her as an artist.

PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE PENS LONG NOTE ON YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI EXIT

Pratiksha wrote, "Ruhi wasn't just a character for me it was an emotion!!I Still remember the first day of my shoot which wasn't easy at all.. everything was very new for me..never ever I had faced the camera in my life before but that day I understood the power of facing the camera and the power of an artist..though I was a like a headless chicken but still tried to give my 110%.. digged into myself and tried to find out that what should I do more to portray and perform Ruhi effortlessly and gracefully..read each and every screenplay just to understand everything clearly.."

Notably, in her message, she also subtly criticized some individuals she encountered while portraying Ruhi on the set. She continued, "met few good and bad people during this journey got to know that not every person know's the real meaning of humanity. got to know that it's very easy for people to judge you or to comment on you because you are a public figure, they will not think even once before judging you. Understood that people can really be cruel and can say mean things for real without even thinking the repercussions of it..."

Summing up her journey and YRKKH experience, she wrote, "learnt that you can be at the most successful point of your life and your mental health can totally fall down..Life happened , but most importantly I learned who deserves a seat on my table and who will never sit at it again.I am forever grateful for this beautiful opportunity learned lots of things professionally and personally! Never ever I can forget RUHİ in my life and Thankyou so much you all for loving Ruhi so much. I LOVEYOU ALL"

WHY PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE DELETED HER POST?

However, in a surprising turn of events, Pratiksha later deleted her Instagram post. Take a look at the now-deleted note here: