Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Rajan Shahi Get Notice From Star Plus For Drop In TRPs?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: It's not a cakewalk to run a show for over 15 years. At a time when many daily soaps have ended within six months of launch, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to entertain the audience for over one-and-a-half decade. Shows are launched every month but only a few are able to strike a bond with the viewers. Star Plus, as a channel, is known for only keeping those shows on air that garner a TVR of over 2. It has decided to shift Pandya Store to the 6:30pm slot to make way for Kuch Khatta Meetha Pyaar from next month. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Faltu, Banni Chow Home Delivery performed well at the 9pm slot; however, the channel axed them as it could not cross the 2-TVR mark. Udne Ki Aasha replaced Mohit Malik starter Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si last month.
DID YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI GET NOTICE FROM STAR PLUS?
