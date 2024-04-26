Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Reveals Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha’s Groupism Affected Samridhii Shukla

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: When the DKP team, led by Rajan Shahi, announced the termination of actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai last month, it sparked considerable attention. While Shehzada and Pratiksha have maintained silence thus far, Rajan Shahi's team has stated that the actor displayed unprofessional behavior. In contrast, the actress failed to meet the character's performance requirements.

RAJAN SHAHI REVEALS WHY SHEHZADA-PRATIKSHA WERE THROWN OUT OF YRKKH

In a recent interview, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai helmer Rajan Shahi has shed light on how the conduct issues of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe significantly impacted the lead actress of YRKKH, Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira. Yes, you read that right!

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Rajan Shahi provided a detailed account of the actions that led to the exits of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the show. The producer mentioned that he was dissatisfied with the performance of both actors but opted to give them time. However, what troubled him was their unprofessionalism, particularly Shehzada's.

