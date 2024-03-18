Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit-Garvita Sadhwani FIRST Look As New Armaan, Ruhi OUT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new Armaan: In a shocking development, Rajan Shahi and Star Plus announced the replacement of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe in YRKKH. The two actors have been reportedly ousted from Yeh Rishta due to certain reasons.

WHY SHEHZADA DHAMI WAS THROWN OUT OF YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

On Monday (March 18), Rajan Shahi issued an official statement to confirm that Directors Kut Production have decided to take a 'firm stance' against Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. The two celebs, who are seen as Armaan and Roohi, have been fired from the show.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

