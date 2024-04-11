Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wondering When Will Shivam Khajuria Aka Rohit Re-Enter YRKKH? Check UPDATE

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently among the most talked-about shows on the small screen. Featuring Samridhii Shukla as the female lead Abhira, the long-running family drama made headlines last month for the controversial exits of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

For the uninitiated, Rajan Shahi terminated Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai due to their unprofessionalism. Now, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have stepped into their shoes as Armaan and Aarohi respectively.

