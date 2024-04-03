Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Samridhii Shukla Reveals Shehzada-Pratiksha Were NOT Her Friends: Wo Dono…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining viewers since its premiere in 2009. The show witnessed many controversial exits in the past 15 successful years, however, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's termination undoubtedly grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

ALL ABOUT YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI CONTROVERSY

For those who are unaware, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai along with Samridhii Shukla after the makers introduced the fourth generation last year. After an initial struggle, the new cast eventually established them in the long-running show. However, fate had other plans for the duo. Sadly, they were thrown out due to unprofessionalism.

While Shehzada and Pratiksha are yet to share their side of the story in the media, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have replaced them in the superhit Star Plus as the new Armaan and Ruhi respectively. Their exits left the whole YRKKH team in shock but the makers have been stating that no actor is bigger than the show.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead actress Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira opened up about the same in a recent interview and revealed that she was not friends with both Shehzada and Pratiksha. Yes, you read that right! However, she also shared a beautiful message for the duo.

SAMRIDHII SHUKLA'S MESSAGE FOR SHEHZADA DHAMI, PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE

On being asked if she talked to Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe after their termination, Samridhii told Telly Masala, "Meri honestly koi baat nahi hui. Mai ye keh sakti hun ki wo dono mere dost nahi the. Lekin, jo bhi hua, I think unke liye bohot ek hard time chal raha hoga because bohot badi opportunity thi, jo unhone loose kardi, jis bhi wajah se. Toh I just think, jo bhi hai, ye bhi waqt guzar jaega, ye bhi waqt chala jaega. Aur kuch behtar hi hoga zindagi mei."

The talented actress added, "Mai bolti hun galti insaan se hoti hai. Ho sakta hai galti hui ho, lekin, I think, ek mauka milna chahiye. Toh kahi na kahi, wo kama karte rahein, mujhe acha lagega."