Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist | Will Ruhi Turn Negative To Separate AbhiMaan? Garvita Sadhwani REACTS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on Star Plus in 2009 and completed 15 years in January this year. Counted among the most successful shows in history of the Indian TV, the family drama currently revolves around the fourth generation and stars Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in the lead roles of Armaan and Abhira respectively.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI CURRENT TRACK

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Abhira and Armaan coming closer to each other while Ruhi is still in love with him. Amid all this, the recent promo reveals that Ruhi wants to separate AbhiMaan and will ask Armaan to divorce Abhira.

