Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | When Will Rohit Return To YRKKH? Shivam Khajuria Reveals ‘Bahut Acha Track…’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Celebrating its remarkable 15th year, the Star Plus drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, continues to enthrall its dedicated audience. After a significant storyline shift last year due to the fourth generation leap, the long-running family show welcomed Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as its new leads, portraying Abhira and Armaan.

Despite initial challenges, the introduction of the new generation in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has received acclaim from viewers, propelling the daily sopa back into the top five highest-rated fiction shows. Additionally, the creative team has been trying to introduce twists and turns to maintain audience interest.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI CURRENT TRACK

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around the equation between Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe), Armaan (Shehzada Dhami), and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Ever since Rohit went missing, Ruhi is trying to get closer to Armaan and is jealous of his bond with Abhira.

Interestingly, there's still no update about Rohit and the Poddar family has now accepted his death. Amid all this, a section of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai viewers are hoping for Rohit's re-entry soon so that Abhira and Armaan can finally fall in love and Ruhi doesn't come between them.

Wondering whether Rohit will make a comeback in the Star Plus show or not? Well, Shivam Khajuria has finally reacted to the same.

SHIVAM KHAJURIA REACTS TO ROHIT'S COMEBACK IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

The talented actor has revealed that Rohit is going to return to the Poddar house very soon. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, the actor told Bollywood Life, "Mai jaldi ane wala hu. Jaise bhi aunga but bahut accha track ane wala hai. Jaldi hi aaunga. Poddars ne show mein Rohit ki death ko accept kar liya hai. But in TV shows when you accept death only then the twist starts. Now, that they have accepted the death, twists will happen soon. Rohit will be back with fun, drama and intensity. Intensity bhi ayega aur bahut bada jhatka lagega."

For those who are unaware, Ruhi used to ignore Rohit after their marriage post which he descovered about her relationship with Armaan. Soon after, Rohit went missing abruptly as his car was discovered fallen off a cliff, leading everyone to assume that he's dead. Despite this, Dadisa refused to accept his death until his body was found. Eventually, the Poddars have began to come to terms with Rohit's alleged demise. Dadisa even granted Ruhi her freedom, permitting Manish Goenka to arrange her remarriage. However, it'll be interesting to see how Rohit's re-entry will affect the lives of Ruhi, Abhira, and Armaan.

