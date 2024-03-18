Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Armaan Name: Isha Malviya’s Udaariyaan Co-Star REPLACES Shehzada Dhami?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Armaan: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making headlines ever since Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod bid adieu last year due to the generation leap and the makers introduced Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new protagonists Abhira amd Armaan respectively.

Advertisement

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI: WHO WILL REPLACE SHEHZADA DHAMI AS ARMAAN?

After an initial low phase, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami finally got acceptance from the loyal viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, a shocking update related to the long-running show has left everyone surprised. According to the latest buzz, YRKKH hero Shehzada Dhami has been thrown out of the show by producer Rajan Shahi. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

While an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers' side, fans are wondering who will replace Shehzada Dhami as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It looks like the team has already roped in a talented actor as the show's new hero.

ROHIT PUROHIT REPLACE SHEHZADA DHAMI AS ARMAAN IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

Well, we're talking about TV star Rohit Purohit who shared the screen space with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel in Colors TV's Udaariyaan. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

According to Gossips TV, the popular social media handle that shares the latest updates related to TV shows and celebrities, has revealed that Rohit has replaced Shehzada Dhami as the new Armaan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The post reads, "#RohitPurohit replaces #ShehzadaDhami as NEW LEAD opposite #SamridhiShukla in Star Plus #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai!!"

Take a look at the viral post here:

Advertisement

However, the makers are yet to officially announce the same.