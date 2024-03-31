YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Legal Troubles Mount As Gurugram Police Books Him Over Using Snakes Illegally In Video

On March 30, 2024, YouTuber Elvish Yadav found himself in hot water as he faced police action in Gurugram. This comes after his recent release from jail, where he spent five days following his arrest by Noida Police in a case involving snake venom. The latest police booking in Gurugram involves both Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav, also known as Fazalpuria. The duo is accused of using prohibited snakes in their video content, an act that has drawn legal scrutiny.

The Gurugram Police's move to book Yadav and Fazalpuria was prompted by a court order. This legal directive came after animal rights activist Saurabh Gupta, associated with BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals (PFA), filed a plea. Gupta's concerns were rooted in a video that featured prohibited snakes, a violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Despite Gupta's efforts, including a police complaint and a direct appeal to the Gurugram Commissioner last year, no immediate action was taken until recently.

Elvish Yadav's legal troubles do not end here. He currently faces three separate cases in the Delhi-NCR region. Two of these cases are related to his dealings with rare snakes, while the third stems from an incident where he allegedly assaulted fellow YouTuber Maxtern. One particularly controversial case involves Yadav's confession of supplying snake venom for use at a rave party in Noida. This rave was actually orchestrated by PFA as part of a sting operation to uncover illegal activities involving snake venom.

In addition to these cases, there have been multiple complaints lodged against Yadav, accusing him of threatening behavior. The video that triggered the latest legal action was shot in Earth Iconic Mall, Gurugram, showcasing the use of banned snakes.

Upon securing bail, Elvish Yadav took to social media to reflect on his experiences and the tumultuous week he endured. He expressed gratitude towards both supporters and detractors, choosing to focus on moving forward positively. "The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. Let's start a new chapter on a positive note," Yadav shared in a video message to his followers, signaling his intent to resume his work despite recent setbacks.

