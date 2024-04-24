Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Expecting 1st Child? Actress BREAKS SILENCE After Pregnancy Rumour Goes Viral

Yuvika Chaudhary Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours With Prince Narula: Yuvika Chaudhary and prince narula, are one of the most love couples in the Television industry. The duo got married on October 12, 2018. On Tuesday (April 23), rumours spread like a wildfire that Yuvika-Price are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The reports allegedly claimed that the couple is expecting their first child after 6 years of their marriage. Soon after this news broke out, fans and well wishers started sending congratulatory messages to the couple. However, the Om Shanti Om actress has finally broke her silence on the ongoing reports.

Amid pregnancy rumours, Yuvika Chaudhary made a dazzling appearance last night at the sangeet ceremony of comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan.

On Thursday, Yuvik has finally reacted to her ongoing pregnancy rumours. Talking to HT, the actress dismissed the viral pregnancy rumours with a chuckle and said, "Well, it is not at all true. We are not pregnant,"

She continued, "I don't know how these rumours started, and found them amusing. I wondered how the world knew about my pregnancy before me. People find something to write about and things just escalate. So, there is no point reacting to it. I just read about the reports and laughed. We are not the ones who would hide the news. When we are expecting, we will announce and share the happy news with the world".

Yuvika further clarified that Prince's statement about them trying to have a baby got misinterpreted.

"He said that we are trying to have a baby. And it is true. We are trying to have a baby, and want to expand our family. But that doesn't mean that we are pregnant," she added.

The whirlwind of rumours about Prince-Yuvika expecting their first child started after the former's latest appearance on Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast.

I the show, Bharti jokingly asked Prince about the arrival of their baby. She asked, "When is Golla coming?" To which, the MTV Roadies S12 winner instantly replied, "Very soon."

Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Love Story

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. The duo were co-contestants in the Salman Khan-hoosted controversial reality. Soon they fell in love and started dating after the show got over.

