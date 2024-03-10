Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Suchanti & Others WIN BIG

Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Full Winners List: And so it begins! The eagerly awaited Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 has finally begun, much to the delight of Zee TV fans. Despite rumors suggesting its cancellation this year, causing concern among fandoms, those speculations have been proven false as the main event unfolded on February 21 and is currently being telecasted on the channel

Advertisement

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 RED CARPET AND OTHER DETAILS

Year after year, talents from various Zee TV shows gather to celebrate achievements and recognize nominees across diverse categories. The likes of Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Arjit Taneja, Niharika Roy, Abrar Qazi, and many other celebrities graced the red carpet of ZRA 2024, exuding glamour and style.

Advertisement

With the ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 main event currently airing on ZEE TV , fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of winners across various categories.

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

The main event of the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 has commenced on ZEE TV with Arjun Bijlani and Haarsh Limbachiyaa taking on hosting duties. Although the winners in the main categories are still awaiting announcement, Sana Sayyad, known for her role as Palki in Kundali Bhagya, has already secured the Best Beti Award. Also, Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, and Rohit Suchanti are among the celebrities who won multiple awards. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye won eight awards.

Advertisement

Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Full Winners List:

Favourite Beti - Palki (Sana Sayyad for Kundali Bhagya)

Best Beta - Rishi (Rohit Suchanti for Bhagya Lakshmi) and Rajvansh (Abrar Qazi for Kumkum Bhagya)

Best Maa - Bhavani (Hemangi Kavi for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Best Pita - Beant Singh (Ikk Kudi Punjab Di)

Best Bahu - Radha (Neeharika Roy for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan)

Advertisement

Best Saas - Ambika (Manasi Joshi Roy for Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai)

Best Sasur - Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini for Kundali Bhagya)

Favourite Character (Male) - Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia for Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan)

Favourite Character (Female) - Amruta (Sriti Jha for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Best Nayi Jodi - Amruta and Virat (Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye) and Subhan and Ibadat (Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani for Rabb Se Hai Duaa)

Advertisement

Favourite Jodi - Amruta and Virat (Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Most Stylish Male - Virat (Arjit Taneja for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Most Stylish Female - Preeta (Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya)

Zee Rishtey Icon Award - Shabir Ahluwalia

Best Buzurg - Leelaben Rajgaur (Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai)

Best Bhai-Behen - Shaurya and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Bob for Kundali Bhagya)

Advertisement

Best Khalnayak - Malishka (Maera Mishra for Bhagya Lakshami)

Excellence In Storywriting - Nikita Dhond and team (Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Excellence In Direction - Yusuf Farooq Ansari (Rabb Se Hai Duaa)

Iconic Dialogue - Aaj se marte dam tak, meri pehchaan meri aai se hoga by Amruta (Sriti Jha for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Most Viral Scene - Rishi and Lakshami death scene (Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare for Bhagya Lakshami)

Social Swagger - Shiv (Arjun Bijlani for Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti)

Most-watched Show on ZEE5 - Kundali Bhagya

Most-loved Character (Male) on ZEE5 - Rishi (Rohit Suchanti for Bhagya Lakshami)

Most-loved Character (Female) on ZEE5 - Lakshami (Aishwarya Khare for Bhagya Lakshami)

Best Show on ZEE5 (Original) - Taj: Divided By Blood

Best Kutumb - Rabb Se Hai Dua

ZEE Rishton Ki Parakh Award - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) and Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaad Taandav (Colors TV)

Favourite Dharavaahik - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye