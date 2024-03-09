ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 OTT Release Date, Time: When, Where & How To Watch ZRA Online In Full HD?

ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 OTT Streaming: After a thrilling nomination party where everyone's beloved ZEE TV stars gathered to dance and celebrate, the Zee TV family is now poised to enthrall audiences at the Zee Rishtey Awards. This annual ceremony honors the bonds within the ZEE TV community, spotlighting actors, producers, and above all, the cherished relationship between Zee TV and its audience.

Advertisement

On February 21, the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 main event took place in Mumbai, delivering the anticipated star-studded spectacle. Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Arjit Taneja, Niharika Roy, Abrar Qazi, and other renowned celebrities graced the red carpet of ZRA 2024, exuding glamour and style.

Advertisement

Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting to watch the ZRA 2024 main event on TV. Well, there wait is finally coming to an end. Here's all you need to know about the telecast details of the ZEE Rishtey Awards.