Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Telecast Date, Time: ZRA Celebrates Shabir Ahluwalia's 25 Yrs In Industry

After entertaining viewers with stories and characters that have found their place in their hearts, Zee TV is all set to enthrall the audience yet again with its annual celebration of the Zee Rishtey Awards. Year after year, the grand extravaganza has celebrated the deeply cherished relationships that the viewers have with their favorite Zee TV characters while awarding the finest work by the actors, directors, producers, creative teams, and technicians. However, this year, with Holi just around the corner, what better platform for families to come together and celebrate the festival of colours than the Zee Rishtey Awards? So, get set for a splash of vibrant colours as the Zee Kutumb comes together to celebrate familial bonds with a night full of splendid performances, lively banter, and light-hearted pranks because - BURA NA MAANO, FAMILY HAI!

On this special night, as we celebrate and honour the finest work in the television industry, a special tribute was given to one of the most popular actors, Shabir Ahluwalia for completing 25 years in the industry. He received the 'Zee Iconic Award' from his parents, who surprised him on stage right after his wife gave a special speech for him. This whole special moment got Shabir emotional and left him teary-eyed.

Shabir's wife, Kanchi Kaul said, "One becomes an icon through his thinking, behaviour and character in life. In the past 25 years, he has shown and followed his passion with a lot of dedication. In these 25 years, he has received a lot of love and achieved great things, but every day he still chooses to live with humility. Some people are just born with a divine soul and I believe he is one of them. I have known him for the past 15 years and not even once has he thought or done bad to anyone or anything, which is really unheard of. There is no one like Shabir, it's been a glorious 25 years and I am so grateful that I have you (Shabir), I have my family, we all are very proud of you. Our kids will be jumping with this award when you come home. One of the things that I love the most about him is whenever he finishes work, he just wants to come back home to us. I am very proud of you, congratulations and many many more years of you entertaining everybody and being the best human being ever."

Shabir said, "Iconic moments are iconic in itself, and I can't believe it's happening to me. From Hip Hip Hurray to Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, the reason I am here today is because of the people I've met and worked with throughout my life, both on-screen and off-screen. This is the kind of job where there are hundreds of people behind you, helping you to do your best. It's not just about you, but the entire team and unit that ensures you do your job well and live a comfortable life as an actor. This award is not just for me, but for everyone who has been a part of my journey. Thank you to Zee for felicitating me with this award. I love you all, you are like family to me!"

While Shabir's emotional speech will leave you overwhelmed, wait till you watch more such heart-touching moments at Danube Properties' Zee Rishtey Awards.