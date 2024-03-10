Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Winners: Shraddha Or Sriti Jha - Who Will Win Favorite Character Female Trophy?

Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Winners List: Since January 2024 came to a close, the highly awaited awards season has been in full swing. With the buzz of the Filmfare Awards, Iconic Gold Awards 2024, and Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards now settled, attention has shifted to one of the television industry's most esteemed events: the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024.

Every year, celebrities from Zee TV come together to celebrate accomplishments and acknowledge nominees across various categories. Fans of popular ZEE TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshami, and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye have been eagerly awaiting the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024, and tonight (March 10) marks the end of their anticipation. Yes, you heard it correctly!

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 TELECAST DATE, TIME, AND CHANNEL

While the main event was held on February 21 in Mumbai, it is set to be telecasted on ZEE TV and ZEE5 tonight from 7 pm onwards.

Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Arjit Taneja, Niharika Roy, Abrar Qazi, and many other celebrities will be seen marking their presence by attending the red carpet of ZRA 2024, exuding elegance and style.

As the event is set to air on TV, fans are excited to know the names of celebrities who walked away with the ZEE Rishtey Awards trophies.

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 WINNERS LIST: WHO WILL WIN FAVOURITE CHARACTER FEMALE AWARD?

With anticipation building up among fans, everyone is eagerly awaiting to discover the winner of the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Favourite Character (Female) trophy. For those who may not be aware, the nominees in this category include Radha (Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan), Poorvi (Kumkum Bhagya), Shakti (Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti), Lakshmi (Bhagya Lakshmi), Amruta (Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye), Preeta (Kundali Bhagya), Heer (Ikk Kudi Punjab Di), Dua (Rabb se hai Dua), and Kesar (Kyunki... Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai).

Among them, Amruta, portrayed by Sriti Jha, and Preeta, played by Shraddha Arya, stand out as the most popular contenders, with one of them being the most likely to receive the Favourite Character (Female) award. However, let's wait for the event and see if our prediction turns out to be true or not.