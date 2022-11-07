‘Shame On Nimrit’: Popular ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Contestant Trolled For Abusing Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered last month on Colors TV and has been grabbing eyeballs since then.
Many famous celebrities including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, and Soundarya Sharma are seen as contestants in the Bigg Boss house.
It's been over a month since the controversial show premiered and it's getting interesting with each passing day.
Nimrit and Priyanka, who played the lead roles in Colors TV's hit shows Choti Sarrdaarni and Udaariyaan respectively, are counted among the most popular contenders with strong opinions. However, since the very beginning, both of them are only fighting with each other.
In tonight's (November 7) episode, another ugly fight will take place between both actresses over food. As shown in the latest promo, Priyanka will complain that she's getting less portion of food as her co-contestants are taking most of it.
Blaming Nimrit and Shiv for the same, Priyanka then states that it's unfair and food should be distributed equally. This irks Nimrit who gets into a massive fight with Priyanka and even abuses her.
Watch the promo here:
Even before watching the episode, a section of social media users are trolling Nimrit for abusing Priyanka.
Interestingly, during the initial weeks, Nimrit had commented on Priyanka and Ankit's food habits. Bigg Boss fans are highlighting the same on social media and are calling Nimrit hypocrite.
Reacting to the promo, a Twitter user wrote, "Why BB is not bashing Nimrit! this girl is simply cheap!"
Another social media user tweeted, "Yaar yai Nimrit Etna overacting kyu kr rhi hai."
Another user commented, "First time in history most negative person in bb16..but bigg Boss always praised nd support her .. disgusting #biased #doglenimrit"
A fourth comment read, "Wasn't she the one who commented ob Priyanka and Ankit's food portion in the initial episodes. This isn't the first time she is abusing or making personal comments... But no she won't be bashed.. She will be encouraged more."
Here are the reactions:
In the promo, Nimrit is also seen saying that she'll smack Priyanka's face. After this ugly showdown, even Priyanka and Ankit will have argument with each other.
The actress will be seen questioning Ankit for not standing up for her when Nimrit abused her. Following this, a fight will also break out between the alleged lovers.
For the unversed, Salman bashed Ankit several times for not being there for Priyanka. Now, it'll be interesting to see how the superstar will react to Nimrit-Priyanka's fight.
