Bigg Boss 16: 'Ghayal Sherni Priyanka' Trends As Priyanka Choudhary Blasts Archana Gautam For Targeting Her

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Popular contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been trending on Twitter after the makers dropped a new promo where the Udaariyaan actress is seen indulging in a nasty fight with Archana Gautam.

Ever since Bigg Boss housemates voted out Ankit Gupta last week, Archana is seen targeting Priyanka, who has been royally ignoring the 'silbatta queen'. However, looks like Archan will again make some ugly comments against the TV star who'll finally lose it.

In the promo, Archana started the argument by saying that she'll give less amount of vegetables to Priyanka. Getting irked with the statement, the actress states that she cook her food and won't eat anything prepared by Archana. Soon after, their argument took an ugly turn and Priyanka's friends, including Shalin Bhanot, will come out in her support.

Watch the promo below:

Advertisement

After seeing her reaction, people have been speculating that Archana must have made personal remarks against her once again. While the whole incident will be revealed in tonight's (December 28) episode, the actress' fans have been trending 'Ghayal Sherni Priyanka' on Twitter.