Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Elimination Week 2: Has Shanti Been Eliminated?

Update:

The talk after the completion of the Sunday episode shoot of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, is that Shanti has been the first eliminated contestant of this season.

The recent buzz about the Bigg Boss house is that GP Muthu has walked out unable to stay from his family. He was already requesting Bigg Boss to send him saying he was missing his family and wanted to leave the Bigg Boss house.

However, there is also talk rejecting this rumour. That he still remains inside the house, and he was in the house for the Saturday shoot. However, the updates about the Sunday episode are not out yet.

Also, the issue of Azeem lashing out and his outbursts have created doubts that he will be eliminated this week instead. Azeem had a misunderstanding with Rachita and a bunch of others who tried to calm him down.

It's also expected that Azeem will definitely get a warning or a red card if not elimination. His behaviour definitely demands a serious discussion, and Kamal would probably have one.

It's possible that Azeem will go out this Sunday, and GP Muthu walks out in the middle of the week. Until we get updates on the Sunday episode we can not be sure about GP Muthu walking out.

Maybe tonight's episode will give us a better idea of whether he will stay or go.