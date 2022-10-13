Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 5 Promos: GP Muthu Becomes Talk Of The Town

Ever since the sixth season of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil started GP Muthu has been ruling the internet like never before. The season had not even started and people were talking about him a lot.

Now the promos for Episode 5 showed him having heated arguments with Ayesha and Dhanlakshmi. And he was shown crying inside the house as Kathiravan consoles him.

So what happened is, the topic of GP Muthu helping out other clubs came up. The house felt that the clubs are competing and one club member helping out the other club may not work well for the format of the game. However, Muthu held on to his side that, he finished all his responsibilities for his own club, and he doesn't why it's an issue with what he does with his own time.

Ayesha and Muthu had back and forth about the issue, and most house members felt that Muthu was not getting the game.