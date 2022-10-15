In the sixth episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, the final swapping of direct nominations of week 1 happened. And GP Muthu wanted to swap himself into the house instead of Dhanalakshmi, and his reason was that she didn't respect his age.

The discussion came up in the living room, and Vikraman wanted to step into the discussion but he was told he doesn't know what happened and he did not push it.

Janany held on to her side, that GP Muthu was old enough to be their father, and that had to be respected. However, when he tried to interrupt Janany, she shushed asking him to let her speak in a quite assertive tone. In the discussion, later, she also mentioned that leadership has to be respected irrespective of the age gap. Her attitude shift seemed too convenient.