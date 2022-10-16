Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 7 Highlights: Kamal Haasan Asks Dhanalakshmi To Fight For her Space

In Saturday's Episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season audience was expecting Kamal Haasan to discuss the feud within Janany's team which includes Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, GP Muthu, and Manikandan.

The next two paragraphs explain the backdrop of this issue.

GP Muthu was helping the Kitchen team out after he finished his team's work. Because there were exchanges going on about "we didn't ask you to do it" and similar claims from other teams, the other members of the vessel washing team, that GP Muthu belong to, advised him to not go out of his way to do other teams' work. GP Muthu stated that it was his own time and his own decision, and refused to refrain from helping out.

During this debate Dhanalakshmi swapped herself with GP Muthu, citing this as a reason, saying he was not trying to be a team player. So far, GP Muthu was on the right grounds, and he maintained his stand. However, after this swap, Muthu started being a bit aggressive with Dhanalakshmi who took offense from it, and complained that he was addressing her in the singular which she found disrespectful. GP Muthu made a big deal out of it and refused to understand that the age factor doesn't give him a free pass to address people however he wants.