Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 8 Highlights: Kamal Subtly Shares His Opinion On The Dhanalakshmi-GP Muthu Tiff

In Sunday's Episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, finally we got to see Kamal share his opinion on the conflict between Dhanalakshmi and GP Muthu.

An abridged version of the conflict for those who haven't been following: GP Muthu was having a difference of opinion with everyone else in his team, about helping out other teams, in his spare time. While that was put forth as a suggestion, he turned it into an ethics issue, and about personal freedom. During this, Dhanalakshmi nominated Muthu, and this triggered him.

His behaviour offended Dhanlakshmi who pointed out that he was referring to her in singular and was being aggressive. GP Muthu refused to accept that she had the right to demand him to show her respect by addressing her in the plural.