In the Monday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, nominations for the third week's elimination happened. Bigg Boss said that the following contestants can't be nominated for this week's elimination: Nivaashini, Myna Nandhini, Kathiravan, Shivin, amudhavanan, Robert, and Manikandan.

Bigg Boss offered laddus as part of Diwali's special nomination. He said the laddus will be of two colours, white and orange. The catch was that if a contestant nominates a male contestant they have to one colour, and if they nominate a female they have to pick the other colour and they have to walk out with the laddus. They can't eat it inside the confession room. However, some of them did eat on their way.

The following were nominated this week: Azeem (13), Maheshwari (8), Ayesha (7), Asal (3), Rachita (2), Janany (2), ADK (2)

Azeem was nominated by Vikraman, Rachita, ADK, Myna, Ayesha, Kathiravan, Janany, Maheshwari, Shivin, Nivaashini, Sheriina, Robert, and Queency. The major complaint was that he was not controlling his behaviour and he didn't genuinely apologize. Some felt that he was being too dominant and trying to take control of the game aggressively.

Maheshwari was nominated by Vikraman, Rachita, Myna, Azeem, Amudhavanan, Manikandan, Asal, and Shivin. Housemates felt that she took the nomination and being saved last too seriously and gave in to her disappointment. They felt she should have been stronger. Some also complained that she was manipulative and dominant. Azeem felt that she was trying to steal attention from strong contestants.

Ayesha was nominated by ADK, Azeem, Janany, Asal, Ram, Nivaashini, and Robert. The complaint was that she was too dramatic and loud. Robert felt that she sometimes ruined vibes by being a bit too loud and aggressive.

Asal Kolaaru was nominated by Dhanalakshmi, Maheshwari and Ayesha. The complaint was that he appears very social but sticks to his own few favourites and doesn't blend well with the rest of the housemates.

Rachita was nominated by Manikandan and Queency on the grounds that she was not being herself and was still too shielded. Janany was nominated by Kathiravan and Sheriina. Kathiravan felt she was a strong contender and he was nominated for that reason. Sheriina felt that she was not mingling enough with the housemates and was quite slow with her work. ADK was nominated by Amudhavanan and Dhanalakshmi for not participating enough.