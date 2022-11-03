Bigg Boss 6 Tamil November 2 Episode Highlights: All Eyes On Dhanalakshmi

In Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, Dhana became the center of attraction. Following up with the Tuesday episode's conflicts Maheshwari and Myna held on to their grudge over Vikraman and Azeem seemed to be on their side as well. Azeem and Dhanalakshmi also held on to their tiff and picked it up right where they left.

The third round of the TV Channel task was to pick a member from the opposite team and talk about what the person needs to change about themselves.

Myna as the creative head, and a few others from her team, chose Vikraman from the other team, and Dhanalakshmi felt that Ayesha might be a better choice. Azeem started off by saying he knew Ayesha for about four years and she is the same person that she was back then. Dhana stood up and got ready to leave and Myna tried to call her back and make peace with her. Azeem started complaining about how this was disrespectful and Dhana got triggered.

Advertisement

Then she stormed out, and Azeem said he doesn't want to be on the team anymore if people are scared of Dhana. Maheshwari warned him that it won't be nice if he wants back in the team, and Azeem said he would not want to be back.

After a while, both Dhana and Azeem were back, and Dhana argued about how she could say something just because the rest of the team was saying something. The team tried to convince her that's how a team works. Then Azeem started advising her and she got annoyed again. She said she can't work with him, she needs a different partner. Azeem got heated again and started exploding and Dhana broke down and started crying.

She stormed off again, and Amudhavanan and his team consoled her. Amudhavanan and Azeem got into a mild argument, which Amudhavanan managed to end briefly.

When the round happened, Amudhavanan chose Dhana for his team's complaints and funnily admitted that they just want TRP. The rest of the team excluding Vikraman suggested that Dhana should change her anger and should not react this soon about issues. She was told it's quite easy to trigger her and that was not a healthy trait at all. Vikraman said that anger isn't necessarily a bad thing, and Dhana should not have to change herself.

Myna's team went with Vikraman and Manikandan complained about how he only chose to talk about issues that benefit him and doesn't voice out for all issues alike. Some others said that he appears too serious because of his inability to look at jokes as jokes. This blew into an argument later when Vikraman said that Manikandan seemed to be talking out of personal vengeance as he didn't really cite examples to support his statement. Manikandan got triggered and aggressively denied the accusation.