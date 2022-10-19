The story time was limited to sixty seconds and if the housemates were not interested in a contestant's story, they could press a buzzer and the contestant has to stop when all the three provided buzzers are pressed.

Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 kickstarted the storytelling task as the luxury budget task of the week. Azeem was the first to get his turn.

He was born into a Tamil Muslim family, and although there was resistance to him entering the entertainment industry, his parents supported him. They approved of his choice for a life partner and things were fine, until his partner developed a resentment over his career choice, as he was to work closely with female costars. They got separated and by this time they had a son named Ryan.

Azeem's buzzers went off before the sixty seconds and he had to stop there.

Inside the house, Sheriina encouraged Azeem to share his story and a few others joined her.

Janany' s story was also stopped at the 60-second mark. She narrated how she had to contribute to her family at a very young age. She liked school and wanted to attend but then because of the family's situation she had to work as well and she chose media.

Although she seemed to take it well, Janany seemed quite upset with being stopped there. She did say that she was glad she didn't have to go on, but it appeared that she was hurt by the rejection.

ADK started off by saying he was a person loaded with insecurities and complexes and shared his story of how he was born a Hindu and converted to a different religion for his partner. While they were happy for a while, they ended up getting separated. He was also not allowed to proceed further.