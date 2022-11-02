Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Episode 24 Highlights: Maheshwari & Myna Send Vikraman To Rage Mode

In Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, the task of the week was announced. The housemates were to split into two teams and run a TV channel each. Myna and Amudhavanan were appointed as Creative Heads of their respective channels. Maheshwari and ADK were chosen as judges for the show by their team. Vikraman and Rachitha were chosen by Amudhavanan's team.

The first round was to do a cooking show. Azeem, ADK, and Maheshwari were on Myna's team. After the round, Myna's team got one point less in TRP from the judging panel, and Myna was not happy about it. However, Azeem got really annoyed and started advising ADK and Maheshwari on how to defend their side and do a better job. Maheshwari got triggered by this and she told Azeem she knows how to do her job.

Now, the second round was a debate, in which Azeem and Dhanalakshmi represented their channel, and Shivin and Vikraman were on the opposite side. The debate was about who was entertaining the audience better in the Bigg Boss house and who wasn't.

What happened in the debate was okay, but what happened after that was much more interesting. Vikraman was part of the judging panel but also a contestant. Vikraman and Rachitha came out to share their opinion first, and Azeem had questions about Vikraman's comments. Vikraman started explaining himself.

Maheshwari got impatient and asked Vikraman to do this later because two more judges were waiting. Vikraman said he had to give an explanation and it was part of the judgement. Myna joined Maheshwari and started rushing him. Vikraman refused to let it go and took his time to justify his score and then went to his seat.

Maheshwari funnily asked, "May we come in now?" It did bring a smile to many faces but Myna particularly laughed at it in a noticeable way. Vikraman got triggered and said there was no necessity to mock him, and that what he did was right. She got agitated and blamed him for accusing her without any base. And then all hell broke loose. Maheshwari, Myna, and Vikraman got into a yelling contest and it was a bit annoying but a bit entertaining as well.

