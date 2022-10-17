The first promo for the ninth episode of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil showed some housemates sharing their nominations in the confession room.

Ayesha named Vikraman and Shivin. Robert named Ayesha and said she is trying to have her way with things by being loud. ADK named Shanti claiming that she is trying to dominate the scene, and has a superior air about her. GP Muthu named Queency, as he felt she had a small circle of friends and wasn't interacting with the rest of the housemates. Queency named Rachita and said she feels Rachita has a face she hasn't revealed yet.

In the second promo, the captaincy task for the week was shown. Shanti, Ayesha, and GP Muthu were playing the task. Janany was directly selected for the captaincy task, while Shanti and Muthu were selected as the top two performers of the week by majority of the housemates.